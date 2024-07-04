Young Chess Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan to Represent England Internationally

Bodhana Sivanandan, a nine-year-old of Indian descent, is set to break new ground in the world of chess as she becomes the youngest individual ever selected to represent England in an international sport.

Originally from Harrow, northwest London, Bodhana will soon join the England Women's Team for the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled for September. Her fellow team members are all adults, ranging from their 20s to 40s.

Bodhana shared her excitement with the BBC, remarking, ''I was happy when my dad told me the news after school. I hope I'll do well and aim for another title.''

Malcolm Pein, the manager of the England chess team, is full of praise for her, describing Bodhana as one of the most extraordinary chess prodigies in British history.

''It's thrilling – she's on course to become one of the best British players ever,'' Pein commented.

Bodhana's father, Siva Sivanandan, remains puzzled about her chess prowess. ''I'm an engineering graduate, as is my wife, but neither of us are good at chess,'' he admitted.

Bodhana was first introduced to chess during the pandemic lockdown when a family friend gifted her a chess board, sparking her interest in the game.

Only last December, Bodhana clinched victory at the European Blitz Chess Championship in Zagreb, Croatia, earning her the title ''super talented.'' This accomplishment led to an invitation from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to 10 Downing Street, celebrating a GBP 1 million investment in chess.

This funding aims to support children in disadvantaged English schools, enhance the game's visibility, and bolster elite play. The UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport has committed GBP 500,000 to the English Chess Federation over two years to nurture upcoming talent with expert coaching, training camps, and advanced computer analysis for international competitions.

Complementing this, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will provide GBP 250,000 to install 100 new chess tables in public parks across England, encouraging people to play, socialize, and develop problem-solving skills. Additionally, plans are underway to encourage more girls in primary schools to take up chess, supported by grants from the Department for Education.

