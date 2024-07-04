Delhi Education Minister Halts Transfer Orders for 5,000 Teachers Amid Corruption Allegations

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has called for the immediate rescindment of transfer orders affecting 5,000 teachers. The directive, issued without her authorization, stirred concerns over potential corruption.

A circular from the Directorate of Education had instructed all teachers with over 10 years in one school to apply for transfers. Non-compliance would result in automatic reassignment.

Atishi had previously ordered that no teacher should be moved solely for long-term tenure and has now asked for an inquiry into possible misconduct in the issuance of these transfer orders.

