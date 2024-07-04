Left Menu

Delhi Education Minister Halts Transfer Orders for 5,000 Teachers Amid Corruption Allegations

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to withdraw transfer orders issued for 5,000 teachers. The orders were given without her direction, prompting her to call for an inquiry into potential corruption. The directive contradicts an earlier decision that no teacher should be transferred solely based on tenure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:07 IST
Delhi Education Minister Halts Transfer Orders for 5,000 Teachers Amid Corruption Allegations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has called for the immediate rescindment of transfer orders affecting 5,000 teachers. The directive, issued without her authorization, stirred concerns over potential corruption.

A circular from the Directorate of Education had instructed all teachers with over 10 years in one school to apply for transfers. Non-compliance would result in automatic reassignment.

Atishi had previously ordered that no teacher should be moved solely for long-term tenure and has now asked for an inquiry into possible misconduct in the issuance of these transfer orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024