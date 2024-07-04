Delhi Education Minister Halts Transfer Orders for 5,000 Teachers Amid Corruption Allegations
Delhi Education Minister Atishi has instructed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to withdraw transfer orders issued for 5,000 teachers. The orders were given without her direction, prompting her to call for an inquiry into potential corruption. The directive contradicts an earlier decision that no teacher should be transferred solely based on tenure.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Education Minister Atishi has called for the immediate rescindment of transfer orders affecting 5,000 teachers. The directive, issued without her authorization, stirred concerns over potential corruption.
A circular from the Directorate of Education had instructed all teachers with over 10 years in one school to apply for transfers. Non-compliance would result in automatic reassignment.
Atishi had previously ordered that no teacher should be moved solely for long-term tenure and has now asked for an inquiry into possible misconduct in the issuance of these transfer orders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Naresh Kumar Gets Additional Charge as NDMC Chairperson
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Dismissed Amid Corruption Allegations
Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail Amid Corruption Allegations
Delhi LG directs chief secretary to ensure availability of water for poor
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Suspended Amid Corruption Allegations