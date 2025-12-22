Left Menu

Court Rejects Corruption Allegations Against Thane Judge

A Mumbai court rejected a zero FIR plea against a Thane judge accused of corruption, citing that charges were vague and lacked legal substance. The court highlighted that judges are protected from such proceedings for acts done in their official capacity, emphasizing jurisdiction and evidentiary issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai has refused a request to file a "zero FIR" against a Thane-based district and sessions judge, who was accused of passing unlawful orders. The court regarded these allegations as "vague and legally untenable."

The anti-corruption court stressed that judges are shielded from criminal proceedings for decisions made during judicial duties. The complaint claimed the judge dismissed a criminal revision application under corrupt influence, alleging a bribe of Rs 1.54 lakh was taken.

The special judge ruled the charges lacked specificity, emphasizing that vague allegations cannot substitute substantive claims. Moreover, legal protocol mandates prior approval before investigating a public servant for official actions, which wasn't met in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

