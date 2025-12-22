Court Rejects Corruption Allegations Against Thane Judge

A special court in Mumbai has refused a request to file a "zero FIR" against a Thane-based district and sessions judge, who was accused of passing unlawful orders. The court regarded these allegations as "vague and legally untenable."

The anti-corruption court stressed that judges are shielded from criminal proceedings for decisions made during judicial duties. The complaint claimed the judge dismissed a criminal revision application under corrupt influence, alleging a bribe of Rs 1.54 lakh was taken.

The special judge ruled the charges lacked specificity, emphasizing that vague allegations cannot substitute substantive claims. Moreover, legal protocol mandates prior approval before investigating a public servant for official actions, which wasn't met in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)