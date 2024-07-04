Union Education Minister Reviews Delayed Textbook Rollout

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the progress of school textbooks in line with the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) at a meeting held here on Thursday.

The review comes amid delays in the release of Class-6 textbooks, initially slated for April but yet to see the light of day. The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had promised new textbooks for Classes 3 and 6 starting the 2024-25 academic session.

A senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official stated, 'For the academic year 2024-25, new and engaging textbooks will be introduced in Classes 3 and 6. Textbook development is in its final stages, with nine textbooks already available and the remaining eight coming soon.'

While Class 3 textbooks are now available, those for Class 6 have faced delays. This week, the NCERT released new English and Hindi textbooks for Class 6 in the middle of the academic session. Meanwhile, other subjects like social science, science, and mathematics are not yet released, and schools have been advised to teach Class-6 students using a bridge program until then.

The NEP 2020 aims to offer economically-priced, high-quality textbooks to make learning enjoyable and less stressful for better outcomes. The NCERT is developing new textbooks for Classes 1 to 12 to meet the objectives of the National Education Policy,' the official said.

The meeting included a detailed review session with the school education secretary, NCERT director, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman.

