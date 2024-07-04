Union Education Minister Reviews Delayed Textbook Rollout
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the progress of school textbooks aligned with the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) amid delays, especially for Class 6. NCERT plans to release new textbooks from the academic session 2024-25. While some Class 6 textbooks have been released, others remain pending.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the progress of school textbooks in line with the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) at a meeting held here on Thursday.
The review comes amid delays in the release of Class-6 textbooks, initially slated for April but yet to see the light of day. The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had promised new textbooks for Classes 3 and 6 starting the 2024-25 academic session.
A senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official stated, 'For the academic year 2024-25, new and engaging textbooks will be introduced in Classes 3 and 6. Textbook development is in its final stages, with nine textbooks already available and the remaining eight coming soon.'
While Class 3 textbooks are now available, those for Class 6 have faced delays. This week, the NCERT released new English and Hindi textbooks for Class 6 in the middle of the academic session. Meanwhile, other subjects like social science, science, and mathematics are not yet released, and schools have been advised to teach Class-6 students using a bridge program until then.
The NEP 2020 aims to offer economically-priced, high-quality textbooks to make learning enjoyable and less stressful for better outcomes. The NCERT is developing new textbooks for Classes 1 to 12 to meet the objectives of the National Education Policy,' the official said.
The meeting included a detailed review session with the school education secretary, NCERT director, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman.
