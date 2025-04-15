Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Hunt in Praveen Nettaru Murder: Four More Accused Chargesheeted

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary chargesheet against four men in Praveen Nettaru's murder case, bringing the total accused to 27. Among them, three remain absconding, allegedly aiding main assailants between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Efforts continue to track down these fugitives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:47 IST
NIA Intensifies Hunt in Praveen Nettaru Murder: Four More Accused Chargesheeted
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts in the 2022 murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by filing a second supplementary chargesheet. The NIA has now named four more individuals as accused, three of whom are currently on the run.

The fresh charges have been pressed against Abdul Nasir, Naushad, Abdul Rahaman, and Ateeq Ahmed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This action has increased the number of individuals accused in the case to 27, including the six who remain absconding.

According to the NIA, the trio of absconders - Abdul Nasir, Naushad, and Abdul Rahaman - were pivotal in sheltering the main assailants across Karnataka's Mysore and Chamarajanagara districts and Tamil Nadu's Erode district. Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend these fugitives as part of NIA's broader investigation into the case, underscoring the agency's determination to bring all culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025