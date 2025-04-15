NIA Intensifies Hunt in Praveen Nettaru Murder: Four More Accused Chargesheeted

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts in the 2022 murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by filing a second supplementary chargesheet. The NIA has now named four more individuals as accused, three of whom are currently on the run.

The fresh charges have been pressed against Abdul Nasir, Naushad, Abdul Rahaman, and Ateeq Ahmed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This action has increased the number of individuals accused in the case to 27, including the six who remain absconding.

According to the NIA, the trio of absconders - Abdul Nasir, Naushad, and Abdul Rahaman - were pivotal in sheltering the main assailants across Karnataka's Mysore and Chamarajanagara districts and Tamil Nadu's Erode district. Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend these fugitives as part of NIA's broader investigation into the case, underscoring the agency's determination to bring all culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)