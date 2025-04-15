UK Sanctions Swedish-Based 'Foxtrot Network' for Iran-Linked Attacks in Europe

On Monday, the British government sanctioned the 'Foxtrot Network,' a Swedish-based criminal organization, and its leader, Rawa Majid, accusing them of orchestrating attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe for Iran.

The sanctions include an asset freeze on the network and restrictions on Majid. Foreign minister David Lammy emphasized Britain's zero-tolerance policy towards these threats, linking them to the Iranian regime's activities.

There have been over 20 Iran-backed plots against British nationals since 2022. The UK is now heightening scrutiny over Tehran's actions by requiring more transparency on its political activities in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)