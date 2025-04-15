Left Menu

UK Sanctions Swedish-Based 'Foxtrot Network' for Iran-Linked Attacks in Europe

The UK has imposed sanctions on the Swedish-based 'Foxtrot Network' and its leader, Rawa Majid, for operations against Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe on behalf of Iran. The UK aims to counter Iran's aggressive actions by tightening scrutiny on Tehran's political activities within Britain.

Updated: 15-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:46 IST
On Monday, the British government sanctioned the 'Foxtrot Network,' a Swedish-based criminal organization, and its leader, Rawa Majid, accusing them of orchestrating attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe for Iran.

The sanctions include an asset freeze on the network and restrictions on Majid. Foreign minister David Lammy emphasized Britain's zero-tolerance policy towards these threats, linking them to the Iranian regime's activities.

There have been over 20 Iran-backed plots against British nationals since 2022. The UK is now heightening scrutiny over Tehran's actions by requiring more transparency on its political activities in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

