Controversy Erupts Over DUSU President's Alleged Fraudulent Marksheet

DUSU vice-president Abhi Dahiya filed a complaint against president Tushar Dedha, alleging he used a fraudulent marksheet for Delhi University admission. Dedha denied the allegations and plans to file a defamation case. The complaint claims Dedha holds two class 12th marksheets from different boards, violating examination bye-laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 08:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
DUSU vice-president Abhi Dahiya has filed a complaint against its president, Tushar Dedha, alleging the use of a fraudulent marksheet for admission to Delhi University. Dedha has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating he will pursue a defamation case in response.

In a complaint to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) member accused Dedha of holding two class 12th marksheets from CBSE and the UP board, both obtained in 2016 as a regular student. Dahiya alleged Dedha used 'illegal means' and presented 'false facts' about his qualifications to secure admission to the university.

The complaint claims Dedha also provided false information in his affidavit for contesting the DUSU presidential election. Dedha, a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), refuted these accusations and plans legal action against the NSUI, its national president Varun Choudhary, and Dahiya for misrepresenting his marksheet.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

