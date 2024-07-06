Controversy Erupts Over DUSU President's Alleged Fraudulent Marksheet

DUSU vice-president Abhi Dahiya has filed a complaint against its president, Tushar Dedha, alleging the use of a fraudulent marksheet for admission to Delhi University. Dedha has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating he will pursue a defamation case in response.

In a complaint to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) member accused Dedha of holding two class 12th marksheets from CBSE and the UP board, both obtained in 2016 as a regular student. Dahiya alleged Dedha used 'illegal means' and presented 'false facts' about his qualifications to secure admission to the university.

The complaint claims Dedha also provided false information in his affidavit for contesting the DUSU presidential election. Dedha, a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), refuted these accusations and plans legal action against the NSUI, its national president Varun Choudhary, and Dahiya for misrepresenting his marksheet.

