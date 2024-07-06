Left Menu

Supreme Court Hears Plea for Free Sanitary Pads in Schools

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on July 8 requesting the provision of free sanitary pads and female toilet facilities in government-aided and residential schools. The plea highlights the difficulties faced by poor adolescent girls. The Centre is working on a national policy for menstrual hygiene in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:47 IST
Supreme Court Hears Plea for Free Sanitary Pads in Schools
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will convene on July 8 to hear a plea urging the Centre and states to provide free sanitary pads to girl students in classes 6-12 and ensure separate female toilet facilities in all government-aided and residential schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J P Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the plea submitted by Congress leader and social worker Jaya Thakur, highlighting the challenges faced by adolescent girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in schools.

In a previous hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that the Centre is assembling necessary materials to create a national policy on distributing menstrual hygiene products to schoolgirls. The Union education ministry has already advised schools to allow restroom breaks and provide free sanitary pads during exams.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024