Supreme Court Hears Plea for Free Sanitary Pads in Schools

The Supreme Court will convene on July 8 to hear a plea urging the Centre and states to provide free sanitary pads to girl students in classes 6-12 and ensure separate female toilet facilities in all government-aided and residential schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J P Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the plea submitted by Congress leader and social worker Jaya Thakur, highlighting the challenges faced by adolescent girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in schools.

In a previous hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that the Centre is assembling necessary materials to create a national policy on distributing menstrual hygiene products to schoolgirls. The Union education ministry has already advised schools to allow restroom breaks and provide free sanitary pads during exams.

