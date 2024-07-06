Left Menu

Delhi University Doubles Correction Fees for Degree Certificates and Mark Sheets

Delhi University (DU) has increased the fees for corrections in degree certificates and mark sheets. The new charges range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 depending on the time since graduation. This change follows recommendations from a university committee and approvals from authorities.

Delhi University (DU) has significantly raised the fees for corrections in degree certificates and mark sheets, following an official order.

The adjustment in costs is based on recommendations by a committee formed by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. Now, the fee for correction in marksheets is Rs 1,000 within six years of graduation, jumping to Rs 2,000 beyond this period.

Corrections in degree certificates within six years will cost Rs 1,000, and for more than six years, the cost rises to Rs 2,000. These changes were approved by authorities on June 4. A senior DU official explained that this revision was needed as the fees hadn't been updated for a long time. The charges for duplicate certificates remain unchanged.

