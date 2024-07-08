Left Menu

South Korea Relents: Trainee Doctors' Licenses Spared Amid Protest

South Korea will not suspend the licenses of trainee doctors who walked out in protest over increased medical school admissions. Thousands of medical interns and residents initiated the strike, impacting hospital services. Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong urges doctors to return, promising improved working conditions and a sustainable medical system.

Updated: 08-07-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:16 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

South Korea announced on Monday that it would not suspend the licenses of trainee doctors who have been striking for months in response to a government plan to increase medical school admissions.

Since February, thousands of medical interns and resident doctors have walked off the job, leading to cutbacks in non-emergency services and patients being turned away from emergency rooms. Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong stated that the government had chosen not to suspend the licenses of striking doctors whether they return to work or not.

Cho emphasized that resolving the current shortage in medical services is of greater urgency. Approximately two-thirds of the country's medical interns and residents are protesting a government proposal to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 students annually to address a doctor shortage. The protestors argue that issues of pay and working conditions should be addressed first.

Cho further assured that the government is committed to establishing a sustainable medical system that does not rely on excessive work from trainee doctors. He urged the young doctors to return and engage in dialogue to improve working conditions and discuss the medical school admissions quota for 2026 and beyond.

