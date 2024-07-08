Exam Scandals Rock NEET-UG and Other Major Tests

The Supreme Court hearing concerning alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG has been rescheduled for July 11, leaving aspirants anxiously awaiting clarity on the exam's future. The controversy has highlighted persistent issues with paper leaks and discrepancies within the examination system.

Notably, NEET-UG 2024 witnessed an unprecedented occurrence where 67 students scored a perfect 720, with six from a particular Haryana center raising suspicions of irregularities. Subsequent investigations led to the number of top scorers being reduced to 61 following a retest for 1,563 candidates. The CBI is probing allegations of paper leaks, though the Education Ministry argues against jeopardizing the careers of candidates who legitimately passed the exam.

The Supreme Court has asked the National Testing Agency and the CBI to provide details on the timing and duration of the question paper leak. Meanwhile, similar issues have plagued other exams this year, such as UGC-NET, which was canceled due to a leaked paper on the dark web, and NEET-PG, which was cancelled as a precaution. These incidents have sparked widespread demand for reconducts and highlighted serious flaws in the examination process.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)