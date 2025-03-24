BJP Slams Congress Over Constitutional Integrity: 'Pseudo-Secular' Allegations Brought to Light

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of disrespecting the Indian Constitution and promoting pseudo-secularism. Reddy's comments come in response to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement regarding constitutional reservations for minorities.

Reddy argues that the Congress's plan to offer religion-based reservations in public contracts directly undermines India's secular principles. His remarks follow the Karnataka state cabinet's approval of a bill granting minorities a four percent reservation in public tenders, a move spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Echoing this sentiment, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress, challenging Rahul Gandhi's constitutional alignment. Poonawalla claims Congress intends to amend the Constitution to facilitate religious reservations, thereby deviating from Ambedkar's principles, urging Gandhi to address who poses the real threat to constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)