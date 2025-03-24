Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over Constitutional Integrity: 'Pseudo-Secular' Allegations Brought to Light

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy criticizes Congress for alleged disregard of the Indian Constitution, accusing it of pseudo-secularism and attempting to divide India based on religion. This follows a Karnataka cabinet decision to reserve four percent of public contracts for minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:26 IST
BJP Slams Congress Over Constitutional Integrity: 'Pseudo-Secular' Allegations Brought to Light
BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of disrespecting the Indian Constitution and promoting pseudo-secularism. Reddy's comments come in response to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement regarding constitutional reservations for minorities.

Reddy argues that the Congress's plan to offer religion-based reservations in public contracts directly undermines India's secular principles. His remarks follow the Karnataka state cabinet's approval of a bill granting minorities a four percent reservation in public tenders, a move spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Echoing this sentiment, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress, challenging Rahul Gandhi's constitutional alignment. Poonawalla claims Congress intends to amend the Constitution to facilitate religious reservations, thereby deviating from Ambedkar's principles, urging Gandhi to address who poses the real threat to constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025