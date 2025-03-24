BJP Slams Congress Over Constitutional Integrity: 'Pseudo-Secular' Allegations Brought to Light
BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy criticizes Congress for alleged disregard of the Indian Constitution, accusing it of pseudo-secularism and attempting to divide India based on religion. This follows a Karnataka cabinet decision to reserve four percent of public contracts for minority communities.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of disrespecting the Indian Constitution and promoting pseudo-secularism. Reddy's comments come in response to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement regarding constitutional reservations for minorities.
Reddy argues that the Congress's plan to offer religion-based reservations in public contracts directly undermines India's secular principles. His remarks follow the Karnataka state cabinet's approval of a bill granting minorities a four percent reservation in public tenders, a move spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Echoing this sentiment, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress, challenging Rahul Gandhi's constitutional alignment. Poonawalla claims Congress intends to amend the Constitution to facilitate religious reservations, thereby deviating from Ambedkar's principles, urging Gandhi to address who poses the real threat to constitutional integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Boost at Karnataka Tourist Spots After Disturbing Incident
Karnataka Congress Leaders Urged to Unite Amid Power Struggle
Unity in Disarray: The Power Struggle in Karnataka Congress
Alka Lamba Leads Stir for Women's Reservation Bill
Gold Smuggling Scandal: BJP Demands Ministerial Accountability in Karnataka