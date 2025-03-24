Left Menu

Adjournment Motion Sparks Debate on Child Safety and Judicial Integrity

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan calls for a discussion in Rajya Sabha on the escape of 13 minor girls from Bihar's Balika Griha, citing security lapses and broader women and child safety issues. Concurrently, Congress demands clarity on a probe involving Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and discovered cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:41 IST
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Rajya Sabha, urging a debate on the alarming escape of 13 minor girls from a Balika Griha in Siwan, Bihar. Details emerged revealing the minors scaled a 30-foot-high wall, exploiting nightfall to make their escape.

This startling incident has not only underscored severe security shortcomings but also spotlighted broader systemic issues surrounding child and women's safety in the region. The event raises significant questions about the efficacy of existing law enforcement and child protection agencies.

In parallel, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Renuka Chowdhury issued notices concerning a probe into Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court, following the discovery of a substantial sum of cash at his residence after a fire incident. Calls are growing for a transparent examination and governmental explanation regarding these findings, striving for public clarity and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

