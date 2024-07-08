Left Menu

Minister Nara Lokesh Aids Specially-Abled Students' Admission to Prestigious Colleges

Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh facilitated the admission of 25 specially-abled students into top engineering colleges by issuing a government order. This order allowed students to receive marks for a fifth subject by averaging their scores, meeting admission requirements at prestigious institutions like IIT-Madras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:15 IST
Minister Nara Lokesh Aids Specially-Abled Students' Admission to Prestigious Colleges
Nara Lokesh
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh spearheaded a commendable initiative on Monday, aiding 25 specially-abled students in securing admission to prestigious engineering colleges across India. This was achieved through a government order (GO) he recently authorized.

The move came after Lokesh received a WhatsApp message from student M Prithvi Satyadev, seeking help for special provisions in their intermediate examination results. Lokesh promptly responded, directing officials to issue a GO that allowed a marks memo to include a fifth subject by averaging the marks from four subjects.

While current BIE norms exempt specially-abled students from one language subject, institutions like IIT-Madras require marks in five subjects. Lokesh's swift intervention ensured compliance, facilitating the students' admissions. He further cemented his support by meeting the students and gifting them laptops.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024