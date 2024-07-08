Minister Nara Lokesh Aids Specially-Abled Students' Admission to Prestigious Colleges

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh spearheaded a commendable initiative on Monday, aiding 25 specially-abled students in securing admission to prestigious engineering colleges across India. This was achieved through a government order (GO) he recently authorized.

The move came after Lokesh received a WhatsApp message from student M Prithvi Satyadev, seeking help for special provisions in their intermediate examination results. Lokesh promptly responded, directing officials to issue a GO that allowed a marks memo to include a fifth subject by averaging the marks from four subjects.

While current BIE norms exempt specially-abled students from one language subject, institutions like IIT-Madras require marks in five subjects. Lokesh's swift intervention ensured compliance, facilitating the students' admissions. He further cemented his support by meeting the students and gifting them laptops.

