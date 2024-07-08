Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes NEET-UG 2024 Question Paper Leak

The NEET-UG 2024 examination faced allegations of a question paper leak, prompting the Supreme Court to scrutinize the case. The court sought responses from the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA), and a re-test was held for affected candidates. Revised results were announced, lowering the number of top-ranked candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:21 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes NEET-UG 2024 Question Paper Leak
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The NEET-UG 2024 examination has come under judicial scrutiny as the Supreme Court examines allegations of a question paper leak. On February 9, public notice for the exam was issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam took place on May 5 across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. On May 17, the Supreme Court demanded responses from both the Centre and NTA regarding alleged irregularities.

Following the declaration of results on June 4, with 67 candidates achieving top rank, the court intensified its examination on June 11, citing concerns about the sanctity of the exam. Further scrutiny led to the cancellation of grace marks for 1,563 candidates, with an option for a re-test. Subsequently, the revised results were announced on July 1, reducing the number of top-ranked candidates to 61. The debate culminated in the Centre and NTA opposing a complete scrapping of the exam, arguing it would harm the interests of honest candidates.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024