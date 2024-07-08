Supreme Court Scrutinizes NEET-UG 2024 Question Paper Leak

The NEET-UG 2024 examination has come under judicial scrutiny as the Supreme Court examines allegations of a question paper leak. On February 9, public notice for the exam was issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam took place on May 5 across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. On May 17, the Supreme Court demanded responses from both the Centre and NTA regarding alleged irregularities.

Following the declaration of results on June 4, with 67 candidates achieving top rank, the court intensified its examination on June 11, citing concerns about the sanctity of the exam. Further scrutiny led to the cancellation of grace marks for 1,563 candidates, with an option for a re-test. Subsequently, the revised results were announced on July 1, reducing the number of top-ranked candidates to 61. The debate culminated in the Centre and NTA opposing a complete scrapping of the exam, arguing it would harm the interests of honest candidates.

