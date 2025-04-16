Judge Halts Trump's Executive Order Against Law Firm

A federal judge in Washington has issued a temporary restraining order blocking key parts of former President Donald Trump's executive order against Susman Godfrey. The move marks a significant legal setback for Trump's continued campaign against firms he perceives as adversarial.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan ruled that the order, which targeted the prestigious law firm by threatening to cancel federal contracts and restrict access, appeared to be motivated by a personal vendetta and warned that it jeopardized the foundations of legal representation across the nation.

The executive order was challenged in court by Susman Godfrey, which claimed retaliation after defending the integrity of the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost. The widespread legal opposition reflects concerns about the constitutionality of Trump's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)