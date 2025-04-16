U.S. Sanctions Leaders of Mexican Cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned leaders of the Mexican cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana, while the State Department has announced reward offers totaling $8 million for information leading to arrests. The cartel is involved in trafficking drugs to the U.S. and laundering money through its financial system.
The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on leaders of the Mexican drug cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana, effectively designating the group as a target for counter-terrorism measures. The State Department has also put bounties up to $8 million for tips leading to their arrest.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control has identified four individuals, all siblings, who are associated with the cartel. These include the group's co-leaders, Johnny and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga. The cartel has been labeled as a 'foreign terrorist organization' by the U.S. government, further justifying the financial sanctions.
The cartel has been involved in smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine into the United States, while also laundering its drug profits through American financial channels. The group is also accused of extortion, kidnapping, and murder. U.S. efforts to combat such activities were intensified shortly after Donald Trump became President, as cartels were branded 'global terrorist organizations' to trigger asset freezes and travel bans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Multi-Crore Property Fraud and Kidnapping Case
Love Triangle Leads to Kidnapping Drama in Bhubaneswar
Quick-Thinking Locals Thwart Child Kidnapping on Train
Alarming Case of Kidnapping and Abuse in Ballia
DRI's Massive Methamphetamine Bust in Mizoram: A Cross-Border Trafficking Crackdown