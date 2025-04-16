U.S. Sanctions Leaders of Mexican Cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on leaders of the Mexican drug cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana, effectively designating the group as a target for counter-terrorism measures. The State Department has also put bounties up to $8 million for tips leading to their arrest.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control has identified four individuals, all siblings, who are associated with the cartel. These include the group's co-leaders, Johnny and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga. The cartel has been labeled as a 'foreign terrorist organization' by the U.S. government, further justifying the financial sanctions.

The cartel has been involved in smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine into the United States, while also laundering its drug profits through American financial channels. The group is also accused of extortion, kidnapping, and murder. U.S. efforts to combat such activities were intensified shortly after Donald Trump became President, as cartels were branded 'global terrorist organizations' to trigger asset freezes and travel bans.

