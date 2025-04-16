Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Leaders of Mexican Cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned leaders of the Mexican cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana, while the State Department has announced reward offers totaling $8 million for information leading to arrests. The cartel is involved in trafficking drugs to the U.S. and laundering money through its financial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:25 IST
U.S. Sanctions Leaders of Mexican Cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on leaders of the Mexican drug cartel La Nueva Familia Michoacana, effectively designating the group as a target for counter-terrorism measures. The State Department has also put bounties up to $8 million for tips leading to their arrest.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control has identified four individuals, all siblings, who are associated with the cartel. These include the group's co-leaders, Johnny and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga. The cartel has been labeled as a 'foreign terrorist organization' by the U.S. government, further justifying the financial sanctions.

The cartel has been involved in smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine into the United States, while also laundering its drug profits through American financial channels. The group is also accused of extortion, kidnapping, and murder. U.S. efforts to combat such activities were intensified shortly after Donald Trump became President, as cartels were branded 'global terrorist organizations' to trigger asset freezes and travel bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025