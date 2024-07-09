Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Life of Indian Student in New York

In a tragic turn of events, a 25-year-old Indian student named Sai Surya Avinash Gadde lost his life after drowning at Barberville Falls in Albany, New York, the Indian Consulate has confirmed. Gadde, who was studying at Trine University, died on July 7, as announced by the mission on X.

The Consulate extended its heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends, adding that necessary assistance, including the issuance of a NOC for the transportation of his mortal remains to India, is being provided. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,' the Consulate added in its statement.

Originally from Telangana, India, Gadde had been spending the long July 4 weekend at the waterfall area. According to local reports, two men got into trouble while swimming at Barberville Falls, resulting in one death and another rescue. This incident is part of a disturbing trend of rising fatalities involving Indian students in the US.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)