Student Protest Escalates Over Seat Shortage in Kerala

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) on Tuesday led a march to the state Assembly to protest against the alleged shortage of seats in class 11, especially in Kerala's northern Malabar region.

Clashes erupted as KSU activists confronted the police by climbing over barricades and shouting slogans against the ruling Left government and General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The protest escalated when police used water cannons to disperse the crowd, but the activists remained defiant, throwing sticks and other objects in retaliation. The situation turned violent, leading to lathi-charge, injuring KSU state president Aloshious Xavier, who was taken to the hospital in a police vehicle.

