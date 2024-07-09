Delhi Technology University Introduces Integrated Programmes and Research Centres

Delhi Technology University (DTU) has announced the launch of five-year integrated BSc and MSc programmes in various disciplines including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biotechnology, and Economics, starting from the 2024-25 academic session.

According to DTU Vice Chancellor Prateek Sharma, these programmes are designed in alignment with NEP 2020 and provide multiple entry and exit options after completing the required credits.

DTU is also introducing an MTech (Research) programme, with two-thirds of the curriculum focused on research and the remaining one-third on coursework.

Furthermore, DTU plans to establish five Centres of Excellence and Research, and a dedicated office of Digital Education to enhance digital infrastructure and online course offerings.

Additionally, there will be a corporate relationship office to engage industry and effectively utilize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for mutual benefit.

