Delhi High Court Seeks St. Stephen's Stand on DU's Appeal Regarding PG Admission Interviews

The Delhi High Court has requested St. Stephen's College to present its stand on an appeal filed by Delhi University. The appeal challenges an earlier ruling that allows the college to conduct interviews for minority students applying to postgraduate courses, allocating 15% of the marks to the interview and 85% to CUET scores.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued the notice, responding to DU's objection to the single judge's order on April 22. The verdict confirmed that non-minority PG applicants would not undergo interviews and would be evaluated based entirely on their CUET scores, administered by the National Testing Agency.

The single judge also ordered DU to ensure fair seat allocation at St. Stephen's College. The college argued that DU had allotted them fewer seats compared to other affiliated institutions. While DU objects to the additional interview round for admitted students, it has no problem if these interviews are limited to Christian minority students. The hearing is scheduled for October.

