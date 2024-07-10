Left Menu

Education Policy Tug-of-War: AAP vs. BJP on Delhi Teacher Transfers

Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely criticized the Kejriwal government over the mass transfer of teachers, claiming the Education Minister should frame the transfer policies. The transfer of over 5000 teachers was paused by Lt Governor VK Saxena. AAP countered, claiming central control over services and posting matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:27 IST
Arvinder Singh Lovely
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has criticized the Kejriwal government amid an ongoing dispute over the mass transfer of teachers. Lovely argues that the formulation of the transfer policy is the responsibility of the Education Minister, even though the Director of Education holds the authority to execute transfers.

Over 5000 teacher transfers were paused following an intervention by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena. These teachers have served more than 10 years at a single institution. Lovely questioned how the Director of Education could issue such orders without an established policy from the minister.

The AAP government defended itself by sharing a letter from the Chief Secretary to the Education Minister, clarifying that the central government holds control over services, including postings. The letter states that the executive powers in services vest with the central government, refuting Lovely's allegations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

