Left Menu

Top Financial Times Stories: Fashion Initiatives and Workforce Changes

The Financial Times highlights several key developments: Shein's 200 million euros fund to address fashion waste, Andrea Baldo's appointment as Mulberry's CEO, the UK's 7.3 billion pounds National Wealth Fund for green investments, and Dyson's decision to cut a quarter of its UK workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:04 IST
Top Financial Times Stories: Fashion Initiatives and Workforce Changes

Shein, the fast-fashion giant, is launching a 200 million euros fund to tackle fashion waste as it eyes a London IPO, raising sustainability concerns.

Luxury brand Mulberry has named Andrea Baldo as its new CEO, effective immediately, as Thierry Andretta steps down.

The UK government, led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, has initiated a 7.3 billion pounds National Wealth Fund aimed at decarbonizing heavy industry with immediate investments in green steel and gigafactories.

Meanwhile, Dyson is set to cut around 1,000 UK jobs, which constitutes over a quarter of its national workforce.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024