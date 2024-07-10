Top Financial Times Stories: Fashion Initiatives and Workforce Changes

Shein, the fast-fashion giant, is launching a 200 million euros fund to tackle fashion waste as it eyes a London IPO, raising sustainability concerns.

Luxury brand Mulberry has named Andrea Baldo as its new CEO, effective immediately, as Thierry Andretta steps down.

The UK government, led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, has initiated a 7.3 billion pounds National Wealth Fund aimed at decarbonizing heavy industry with immediate investments in green steel and gigafactories.

Meanwhile, Dyson is set to cut around 1,000 UK jobs, which constitutes over a quarter of its national workforce.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)