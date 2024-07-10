Left Menu

Teacher Aspirants Urge Maharashtra Minister for Jobs Amid Court Delays

Teacher candidates who cleared the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) met with Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar seeking job placements. Despite their eligibility, 650 aspirants awaiting placement in Rayat Shikshan Sanstha are facing delays due to a court case by temporary workers seeking permanent roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:12 IST
Teacher Aspirants Urge Maharashtra Minister for Jobs Amid Court Delays
Deepak Kesarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Teacher aspirants, who had successfully cleared the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT), met Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday to seek job appointments. Despite their qualifications, the candidates are yet to receive appointment letters for positions at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

Approximately 650 TAIT-qualified candidates opted for positions at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, an education society running government-aided schools across Maharashtra. Their appointments have been delayed due to a court case filed by temporary workers seeking permanent jobs. 'We have cleared TAIT, conducted by the government. Minister Kesarkar has promised to look into the matter,' said Baswaraj Tawade, a TAIT-qualified candidate.

Sandip Mali, another aspirant, mentioned that while they have been waiting for four months, their counterparts who chose Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools have already started working and receiving salaries. The case will be heard by the Bombay High Court on July 19, according to Tawade.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024