Teacher Aspirants Urge Maharashtra Minister for Jobs Amid Court Delays

Teacher aspirants, who had successfully cleared the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT), met Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday to seek job appointments. Despite their qualifications, the candidates are yet to receive appointment letters for positions at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

Approximately 650 TAIT-qualified candidates opted for positions at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, an education society running government-aided schools across Maharashtra. Their appointments have been delayed due to a court case filed by temporary workers seeking permanent jobs. 'We have cleared TAIT, conducted by the government. Minister Kesarkar has promised to look into the matter,' said Baswaraj Tawade, a TAIT-qualified candidate.

Sandip Mali, another aspirant, mentioned that while they have been waiting for four months, their counterparts who chose Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools have already started working and receiving salaries. The case will be heard by the Bombay High Court on July 19, according to Tawade.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)