US Struggles in the Congo: Minerals, Conflict, and Compliance

The United States' efforts to secure strategic minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo are being met with significant challenges. Despite signing a minerals pact, conflicts, licensing issues, and complex compliance requirements are slowing progress. A recently shared 44-project shortlist exemplifies Washington's ambitions but underscores the substantial hurdles ahead.

According to industry insiders, several projects on this list are hampered by political tensions and permitting disputes, making swift mining deals unlikely. A U.S. diplomat indicated that Kinshasa is strategically delaying agreements to maintain leverage over the U.S., demanding more pressure on the M23 rebel group. However, the backdrop of violence and instability continues to complicate the situation.

For now, the U.S. remains focused on improving security and governance as major prerequisites for investment. As Zambia progresses with infrastructure development in the Manono region, U.S.-backed firms face burdensome compliance checks, contrasting sharply with the faster pace of Chinese operators. The U.S. hopes that its deeper involvement will lead to significant political and security benefits, yet competing with China's established presence remains a formidable challenge.