Franco-German Alliance Bolsters Nuclear Cooperation

France and Germany announced an agreement to bolster cooperation on nuclear deterrence, forming a joint steering group to coordinate strategic doctrine and exercises. The announcement, made on Monday, comes as security concerns mount across Europe regarding the reliability of the U.S. nuclear umbrella under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

This Franco-German collaboration seeks to enhance Europe's ability to manage escalation, focusing on areas such as early warning, air defense, and deep precision strike capabilities. Concrete steps will begin this year with German participation in French nuclear exercises and joint visits to strategic sites, further solidifying this alliance.

While these efforts are aimed at complementing NATO's nuclear deterrence strategy, France and Germany emphasized their continued dependence on U.S. deterrence and the independent nuclear forces of France and the UK. This initiative highlights a concerted effort to strengthen Europe's strategic autonomy in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

