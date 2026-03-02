The Big Wave Looms: Uncertainty in Iran’s Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that a significant escalation in the conflict with Iran may be imminent. In an interview with CNN on Monday, Trump stated that the "big wave" of military action has not yet occurred, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the post-Khamenei era in Iran.

The U.S. administration has yet to identify Iran's new leader, heightening tensions and unpredictability in the region. Trump's remarks come as senior U.S. officials express skepticism that the current military strategy will result in an immediate regime change within the Islamic Republic.

Following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the landscape of Iranian leadership remains unclear, with Washington poised for potential intensified military engagements amid ongoing efforts to ascertain Iran's direction under new leadership.