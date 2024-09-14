Gokhale Institute Ousts Vice Chancellor Over UGC Norm Violation
Noted economist Dr Ajit Ranade was removed as vice chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) due to a violation of UGC norms. A fact-finding committee found his appointment did not conform to guidelines. Ranade expressed shock, citing his contributions over the past two-and-a-half years.
Renowned economist Dr Ajit Ranade was ousted on Saturday from his position as vice chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) for violating University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.
The institution, a recognized deemed university, conducted a detailed investigation through a fact-finding committee. The committee revealed that Dr Ranade's appointment did not adhere to established UGC guidelines, leading to his dismissal.
Dr Ranade described the decision as 'truly unfortunate and shocking,' emphasizing his diligent efforts and positive contributions to the institute over the last two-and-a-half years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
