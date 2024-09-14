Left Menu

Gokhale Institute Ousts Vice Chancellor Over UGC Norm Violation

Noted economist Dr Ajit Ranade was removed as vice chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) due to a violation of UGC norms. A fact-finding committee found his appointment did not conform to guidelines. Ranade expressed shock, citing his contributions over the past two-and-a-half years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:56 IST
Gokhale Institute Ousts Vice Chancellor Over UGC Norm Violation
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned economist Dr Ajit Ranade was ousted on Saturday from his position as vice chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) for violating University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

The institution, a recognized deemed university, conducted a detailed investigation through a fact-finding committee. The committee revealed that Dr Ranade's appointment did not adhere to established UGC guidelines, leading to his dismissal.

Dr Ranade described the decision as 'truly unfortunate and shocking,' emphasizing his diligent efforts and positive contributions to the institute over the last two-and-a-half years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024