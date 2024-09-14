Gokhale Institute Ousts Vice Chancellor Over UGC Norm Violation

Renowned economist Dr Ajit Ranade was ousted on Saturday from his position as vice chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) for violating University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

The institution, a recognized deemed university, conducted a detailed investigation through a fact-finding committee. The committee revealed that Dr Ranade's appointment did not adhere to established UGC guidelines, leading to his dismissal.

Dr Ranade described the decision as 'truly unfortunate and shocking,' emphasizing his diligent efforts and positive contributions to the institute over the last two-and-a-half years.

(With inputs from agencies.)