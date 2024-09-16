Left Menu

Seven Engineering Students Expelled for Cooking Restricted Beef in Odisha Hostel

Seven students from Parala Maharaja Engineering College in Odisha were expelled for cooking beef, a restricted activity, in their hostel. The institution took this action after an inquiry, following complaints from other students. Police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace and order around the campus.

In a significant disciplinary move, seven students from Odisha's Parala Maharaja Engineering College were expelled from their hostel for allegedly cooking beef, an activity banned on the premises, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The college authorities issued the expulsion order on Thursday, targeting seven boarders of two hostels for their involvement in what the institution termed 'restrictive activities.' One of the students also faced a monetary penalty of Rs 2,000.

The decision was communicated to the parents of the expelled students. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, was reported to the principal by other students, prompting an inquiry. In response to the situation, police personnel have been stationed near the campus to prevent any potential unrest, especially in light of demands from Bajrang Dal and VHP activists for stringent action against the involved students.

