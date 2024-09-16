Left Unity Panel Announced for Delhi University Student Elections

In a significant development for the Delhi University Students' Union elections, left-leaning student organizations AISA and SFI announced their joint candidacy on Monday. This coalition aims to oppose the current ruling party, ABVP.

During a press conference, CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and CPI(ML) Liberation-supported All India Students' Association (AISA) discussed their plans to form a Left Unity panel. This new alliance intends to challenge the influence of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, in the forthcoming elections.

Neha, AISA's Delhi secretary, and Aishe Ghosh, the SFI's Delhi secretary, highlighted the panel's unified agenda targeting critical student issues, including fee hikes, better hostel accommodations, and broader access to education. Neha emphasized the coalition's goal to address educational and student concerns, mirroring the INDIA bloc's stance against the BJP. The highly anticipated voting will occur on September 27, with results to be declared the next day.

