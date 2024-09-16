Left Menu

Left Unity Panel Announced for Delhi University Student Elections

AISA and SFI, two leftist student groups, have announced a joint panel for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections. They plan to challenge the ruling ABVP with a common manifesto focusing on student issues like fee hikes and accommodation. Voting is set for September 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Delhi University Students' Union elections, left-leaning student organizations AISA and SFI announced their joint candidacy on Monday. This coalition aims to oppose the current ruling party, ABVP.

During a press conference, CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and CPI(ML) Liberation-supported All India Students' Association (AISA) discussed their plans to form a Left Unity panel. This new alliance intends to challenge the influence of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, in the forthcoming elections.

Neha, AISA's Delhi secretary, and Aishe Ghosh, the SFI's Delhi secretary, highlighted the panel's unified agenda targeting critical student issues, including fee hikes, better hostel accommodations, and broader access to education. Neha emphasized the coalition's goal to address educational and student concerns, mirroring the INDIA bloc's stance against the BJP. The highly anticipated voting will occur on September 27, with results to be declared the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

