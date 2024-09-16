Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Youths Shine in Hong Kong's Iconic Fire Dragon Dance

Youths in Hong Kong participated in the historic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance during the Mid-Autumn Festival to rejuvenate the 145-year-old tradition. Despite its decline in popularity, the event saw members of the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance Youth League introduce a smaller, LED-lit dragon to engage the younger generation.

Youths in Hong Kong took part in the historic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance on Monday to breathe new life into the 145-year-old cultural tradition.

The annual event, held during the Mid-Autumn Festival, features over 300 male performers parading a 67-metre-long dragon adorned with incense sticks. This year, the dwindling appeal of the event prompted a special initiative by the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance Youth League to attract a new generation by including a 'little fire dragon' illuminated by 10,000 LED lights.

Cheung Kwok-ho, the 52-year-old Acting Commander in Chief, told Reuters he established the smaller version to ensure the tradition endures. While women historically couldn't touch the dragon, the Youth League offers inclusive participation. Sonija Chan, a 23-year-old Dragon Ball Dancer, and Rollen Lau, a 12-year-old member, both expressed their pride and commitment to preserving this cultural heritage.

