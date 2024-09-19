Left Menu

Woxsen University MBA Programs Secure Top 6 Spot in Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings

Woxsen University has achieved the 6th position in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region. Recognized for its MBA programs, Woxsen is the 3rd highest-ranked institution in India. The university excels in Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Placements, and has opened admissions for its MBA programs for AY 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:08 IST
Woxsen University MBA Programs Secure Top 6 Spot in Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Woxsen University has clinched the 6th position in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region. The university, now the 3rd highest-ranked institution in India, stands out for its exceptional MBA programs.

Woxsen's impressive ranking is attributed to its focus on Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Placements, making its MBA programs highly sought-after. Students and alumni highlight the vast learning opportunities, supportive faculty, and the blend of academic training with real-world experience as key strengths of Woxsen's programs.

The university has opened admissions for its flagship MBA programs for the AY 2025 intake. Notably, Woxsen's MBA programs are EFMD Global Accredited and ranked 101+ Worldwide by QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024. Woxsen University's extensive campus, strong global partnerships, and industry connections make it a leader in academic excellence and global edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024