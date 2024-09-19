Woxsen University MBA Programs Secure Top 6 Spot in Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings

Woxsen University has clinched the 6th position in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region. The university, now the 3rd highest-ranked institution in India, stands out for its exceptional MBA programs.

Woxsen's impressive ranking is attributed to its focus on Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Placements, making its MBA programs highly sought-after. Students and alumni highlight the vast learning opportunities, supportive faculty, and the blend of academic training with real-world experience as key strengths of Woxsen's programs.

The university has opened admissions for its flagship MBA programs for the AY 2025 intake. Notably, Woxsen's MBA programs are EFMD Global Accredited and ranked 101+ Worldwide by QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024. Woxsen University's extensive campus, strong global partnerships, and industry connections make it a leader in academic excellence and global edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)