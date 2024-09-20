Left Menu

Japan Urges China for Better Security After Boy's Death

Japan's ambassador to Beijing requested increased security for Japanese nationals in China following the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy. This incident marks the second attack targeting school students. The embassy has emphasized the need for the Chinese government to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ambassador to Beijing has called for heightened security measures for Japanese nationals in China after a 10-year-old Japanese boy was fatally stabbed in a knife attack, marking the second incident targeting schoolchildren.

In a Friday statement, the Japanese embassy revealed that Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi had a phone conversation with China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong. The embassy did not disclose Sun's response but stressed Japan's demand for the Chinese government to guarantee the safety of Japanese citizens and to provide details on the incident.

The fatal stabbing occurred when the child was on his way to school at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, attacked by a 44-year-old assailant named Zhong. This is the second such attack near Japanese educational institutions in China in recent months, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

