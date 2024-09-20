Supreme Court Eases Path for Final-Year Law Students

In a significant relief for final-year law students, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to permit them to appear in this year's All India Bar Examination (AIBE), a critical qualifying test for enrolling as lawyers. The top court emphasized that denying the students this opportunity would result in a lost year.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in framing the relevant AIBE rules by BCI, despite a previous five-judge constitution bench ruling from 2023 that confirmed BCI's authority to conduct the exam. The court recognized the need for an interim order to prevent injustice to several students who are otherwise eligible but awaiting their final results.

The court's directive came in response to a plea arguing that barring final-year students from taking the AIBE would lead to significant delays in their professional careers. The interim order will apply to the AIBE scheduled for November 24, ensuring that eligible students can register in time.

(With inputs from agencies.)