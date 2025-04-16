Supreme Court Hints at Interim Order on Controversial Waqf Act Provisions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday signaled a potential interim order to temporarily suspend specific provisions of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and other justices expressed unease over the violence in West Bengal and provisions affecting the composition of Waqf Boards and Council.

No order was passed, but the bench suggested possible suspensions, notably concerning non-Muslim participation in Waqf governance and collector powers over property disputes. The court examined petitions questioning the Act's constitutional validity.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, requested to argue before the court proceeds with the interim order. The CJI emphasized that historical Waqf properties risk arbitrary reclassification under the new law, while critics argue it promotes government overreach into religious endowments.

