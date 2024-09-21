Left Menu

TISS Students Allege Harassment During Peaceful Protest

Students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) protested during a convocation against the suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanandan and potential job losses for 119 staff members. They alleged peaceful protest was met with police action, including the forcible removal of a student activist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a convocation at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), students alleged police interference in their peaceful protest against the suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanandan and potential job losses for 119 staff members. The protest was claimed to be carried out without disrupting the event.

Despite their peaceful demonstration, students reported that the administration discouraged free speech and called in police. Arghya Das, a graduating student of MA in Women's Studies, was forcibly removed by guards and police while holding a placard calling for the revocation of Sivanandan's suspension and job security for teachers.

An internal inquiry into Sivanandan's suspension, which alleges involvement in activities deemed against national interest, is set to take place on Monday. Mumbai police maintain a vigil on campus developments but have not received formal complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

