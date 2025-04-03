Left Menu

IIM Udaipur Celebrates 13th Annual Convocation with Visionary Addresses and Awards

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur's 13th Annual Convocation featured inspiring speeches and the graduation of 452 students. Keynote speakers emphasized adaptability and innovation in the business world. Outstanding students received accolades, highlighting IIM Udaipur's focus on global academic and leadership excellence.

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur recently held its 13th Annual Convocation, marking a significant event for its MBA and PhD students. Hosted on the institution's vast campus, it celebrated the achievements of 452 students who completed rigorous academic programs.

Notable speakers included Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank, and Mr. Pankaj Patel, Chairman of IIM Udaipur. They underscored the importance of resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning as graduates step into the dynamic business landscape.

The event concluded with the distribution of special awards to those who showcased exceptional talent and leadership. IIM Udaipur, renowned for its global research contributions, continues to position itself as a premier institution in business education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

