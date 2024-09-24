IIMA to Implement Reservation in PhD Admissions from 2025

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced its plan to implement reservation in PhD admissions starting from 2025, adhering to government guidelines.

Details on how the quota system will be executed remain undisclosed by the respected business school. The move follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Anil Wagde, a member of the Global IIM Alumni Network, who argued the lack of reservation in PhD programs violated constitutional provisions and UGC norms.

The announcement on IIMA's website and leading newspapers signals a policy shift to include marginalized social groups in its doctoral programs. Applications for the program end on January 20, 2025, with interviews scheduled for March-April next year.

