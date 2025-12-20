High-Stakes Legal Battle: ED Challenges Court's Decision in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against a trial court order refusing to acknowledge its chargesheet concerning Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The ED claims that the trial court's decision amounts to 'judicial legislation' and undermines their investigation by inaccurately interpreting legal provisions related to offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, the Congress party has dismissed the ED's actions as politically motivated, while the ED insists that a stay on the trial court's judgment is critical to avoid hindering the investigation and preserving assets worth over Rs 752 crore involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)