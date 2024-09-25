Silver Jubilee Celebrations: IPS Academy, Indore Marks 25 Years of Excellence in Education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24: IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore, celebrated its silver jubilee, marking 25 years of impact in education. Established in 1999, the institution has seen notable alumni and substantial growth, now offering 14 undergraduate and 8 postgraduate programs.

The event witnessed a gathering of key figures, including the institution's first director Dr. RJ Lalwani, President Ar. Achal K Choudhary, and Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Choudhary, who completed 25 years with the academy. Students from its inaugural year and other alumni were also present, celebrating the institute's achievements.

The academy announced multiple international conferences focused on engineering innovations and sustainable practices. Distinguished global academics have associated with the institute, reflecting its prominence. Various dignitaries, including the Vice Chancellor of Vikram University, also extended their congratulations.

