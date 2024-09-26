Kamala Harris Champions Tax Incentives for Union Jobs in Pennsylvania

US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a new initiative offering tax credits to companies that increase the number of union jobs, similar to those historically provided by the steel industry in Pennsylvania.

In her speech at the Pittsburgh Economic Club, Harris underscored her commitment to strengthening and retooling existing factories, aiming to bolster the middle class through these investments.

The Vice President's remarks highlight a strategic focus on revitalizing the industrial sector and enhancing employment opportunities for union workers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)