Tragedy in Bangladesh: Factories and Falsehoods

In Bangladesh, two additional arrests were made linked to the lynching of a Hindu man, raising the total to twelve. Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker, was wrongfully lynched and burned by a mob over alleged blasphemy. Investigations revealed no evidence of religious defamation. The government condemned the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chilling turn of events, two more individuals have been arrested in Bangladesh as investigations continue into the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker. This development brings the arrest count to twelve, amidst a backdrop of local unrest.

According to reports from The Daily Star, Das was brutally beaten and then hanged by a mob on Thursday, following accusations of blasphemous social media activity—a claim that remains unproven. The mob later set his body ablaze beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The interim government has since issued a statement condemning the act, emphasizing their commitment to preventing such violence. The government's statement reflects growing concerns over anti-minority incidents in the nation following political shifts last year.

