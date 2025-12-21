Tragedy in Bangladesh: Factories and Falsehoods
In Bangladesh, two additional arrests were made linked to the lynching of a Hindu man, raising the total to twelve. Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker, was wrongfully lynched and burned by a mob over alleged blasphemy. Investigations revealed no evidence of religious defamation. The government condemned the violence.
In a chilling turn of events, two more individuals have been arrested in Bangladesh as investigations continue into the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker. This development brings the arrest count to twelve, amidst a backdrop of local unrest.
According to reports from The Daily Star, Das was brutally beaten and then hanged by a mob on Thursday, following accusations of blasphemous social media activity—a claim that remains unproven. The mob later set his body ablaze beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.
The interim government has since issued a statement condemning the act, emphasizing their commitment to preventing such violence. The government's statement reflects growing concerns over anti-minority incidents in the nation following political shifts last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
