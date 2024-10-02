Seymour Welcomes PPTA’s Move to Include Charter School Teachers in Membership

Associate Education Minister David Seymour has welcomed a significant shift in the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA), as the union proposes changes to its constitution to allow membership of teachers working in charter schools. The proposal, which will be presented to members at the PPTA’s annual conference, marks a notable departure from the union's long-standing opposition to charter schools.

“The PPTA has had a ‘come to Jesus’ moment on charter schools. This is a major departure from the union’s previous position and shows they’re finally accepting the reality of charter schools,” Seymour said. He emphasized that this shift could open new opportunities for teachers and students alike.

When charter schools were first introduced in New Zealand, the unions opposed their operation, going as far as banning their members from working in them. Additionally, Seymour noted that the union's resistance extended to preventing charter school students from participating in regional sports competitions or accessing offsite education services shared with state schools.

“This change is a positive step toward inclusivity,” Seymour added. “It means students won’t face unnecessary barriers to sports or facility access because of union decisions, and teachers will have more employment options.”

Seymour highlighted that including charter school teachers in the PPTA would also enable single-employer collective bargaining, where charter school sponsors could negotiate employment terms and conditions directly with the union. This approach preserves the independence of charter schools, allowing them to tailor employment agreements to best serve their teachers and students.

He stressed the importance of this flexibility: "Charter schools are designed to drive innovation and choice in education. This flexibility is crucial for improving student outcomes by meeting their unique needs and expectations."

However, Seymour reiterated that unions would not be able to initiate multi-employer collective agreements for charter school staff. He explained that multi-employer agreements could restrict the autonomy of charter schools and limit their ability to offer competitive, tailored employment terms, which could ultimately impact the schools' ability to innovate in teaching methods and operations.

Seymour concluded by reaffirming his belief that charter schools play a pivotal role in offering diverse educational opportunities. “Flexibility is essential for these schools to thrive, and this move by the PPTA is a welcome recognition of that.”

The PPTA’s proposal, if accepted, could mark a new era of collaboration between unions and charter schools, ultimately benefiting both educators and students by broadening opportunities and reducing barriers in the education system.