Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Embraces Urdu in Schools to Empower Minorities

The Himachal Pradesh government will introduce Urdu as an optional subject from class 6 to 8. This initiative, part of programs for minorities, aims to enhance educational opportunities and economic empowerment for minority communities. Scholarships and loans are provided to support self-employment and educational growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh Embraces Urdu in Schools to Empower Minorities
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to introduce Urdu as an optional language subject from class 6 to 8 in select schools. This decision was highlighted by Syed Shahezadi, a member of the National Commission for Minorities, during a meeting on initiatives for minority welfare under the Prime Minister's New 15 Point Programme for Minorities.

Shahezadi noted ongoing efforts to increase educational access for minority communities and ensure fair participation in economic activities and employment. The program also focuses on improving living conditions for minorities through enhanced credit support and various established schemes, including scholarships such as the Pre-Matric, Merit-cum-Means, and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes.

Additionally, the National Rural Livelihood Mission has formed 28 self-help groups for women from minority communities, further empowering them economically. The Himachal Pradesh Minority Finance and Development Corporation has disbursed loans totaling Rs 100.58 crore to 3,498 minority beneficiaries for self-employment, alongside Rs 1.63 crore in educational loans to 37 beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024