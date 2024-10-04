Himachal Pradesh Embraces Urdu in Schools to Empower Minorities

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to introduce Urdu as an optional language subject from class 6 to 8 in select schools. This decision was highlighted by Syed Shahezadi, a member of the National Commission for Minorities, during a meeting on initiatives for minority welfare under the Prime Minister's New 15 Point Programme for Minorities.

Shahezadi noted ongoing efforts to increase educational access for minority communities and ensure fair participation in economic activities and employment. The program also focuses on improving living conditions for minorities through enhanced credit support and various established schemes, including scholarships such as the Pre-Matric, Merit-cum-Means, and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes.

Additionally, the National Rural Livelihood Mission has formed 28 self-help groups for women from minority communities, further empowering them economically. The Himachal Pradesh Minority Finance and Development Corporation has disbursed loans totaling Rs 100.58 crore to 3,498 minority beneficiaries for self-employment, alongside Rs 1.63 crore in educational loans to 37 beneficiaries.

