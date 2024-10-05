Left Menu

Ahmedabad University Pioneers India's First MTech in Composites

Ahmedabad University launches India's first MTech in Composites, focusing on materials innovation. This program, in partnership with ATIRA, promotes sustainable, high-performance materials by uniting academic knowledge with industry expertise. A state-funded lab supports research, offering opportunities in sectors like automotive and renewable energy.

Updated: 05-10-2024 11:29 IST
Ahmedabad University has pioneered the launch of India's first Master of Technology (MTech) program in Composites, a groundbreaking move in materials innovation. The university, in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association (ATIRA), aims to transform various industries through sustainable and high-performance materials.

The program is supported by a state-of-the-art laboratory, funded by a Rs. 4.4 crore grant from the National Technical Textile Mission. Key figures, including Vice Chancellor Professor Pankaj Chandra and Mr. Punit Lalbhai, highlighted the synergy between academia and industry, making Ahmedabad University a hub for composites research.

The initiative seeks to nurture a new generation of engineers, with specialized training in composite materials, ready to meet challenges in sectors such as automotive, construction, and renewable energy. This strategic venture also positions India as a leader in composites, fulfilling a vision of self-reliance and sustainability.

