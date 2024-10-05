Ahmedabad University Pioneers India's First MTech in Composites

Ahmedabad University has pioneered the launch of India's first Master of Technology (MTech) program in Composites, a groundbreaking move in materials innovation. The university, in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association (ATIRA), aims to transform various industries through sustainable and high-performance materials.

The program is supported by a state-of-the-art laboratory, funded by a Rs. 4.4 crore grant from the National Technical Textile Mission. Key figures, including Vice Chancellor Professor Pankaj Chandra and Mr. Punit Lalbhai, highlighted the synergy between academia and industry, making Ahmedabad University a hub for composites research.

The initiative seeks to nurture a new generation of engineers, with specialized training in composite materials, ready to meet challenges in sectors such as automotive, construction, and renewable energy. This strategic venture also positions India as a leader in composites, fulfilling a vision of self-reliance and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)