Pioneers of Gene Regulation: Nobel Laureates in Medicine 2024

Scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their pivotal discovery of microRNA and its role in gene regulation. The significant findings contribute to understanding gene regulation, crucial for multicellular organisms, marking a groundbreaking milestone in genetics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:15 IST
In a landmark announcement, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2024 has been awarded to scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun. Their pivotal discovery of microRNA and its crucial role in gene regulation has earned them this prestigious recognition, highlighting a significant advancement in understanding genetic mechanisms.

The Nobel Assembly emphasized that the discovery of microRNA has unveiled a completely new principle of gene regulation, essential for the existence of multicellular organisms, including humans. This transformative finding opens new avenues for scientific exploration and brings to light complex biological processes.

The prize, administered by the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, underscores the critical contributions made to the field of genetics. As with tradition, the formal ceremony will take place on December 10, coinciding with Alfred Nobel's death anniversary, alongside celebrations in Stockholm and Oslo for other category winners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

