Tribal University Initiative: Empowering Maharashtra's Adivasi Communities

In a landmark announcement, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan revealed plans to establish a tribal university in Nashik district, positioning it as a beacon of educational excellence. Speaking at a 'Gram Sabha Sammelan' in Palghar district, the Governor emphasized the integral role of adivasi communities in the state's cultural fabric.

The proposed university aims to house top-tier institutions including a medical college, an engineering school, and a management school, modeled after AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs, respectively. This ambitious project seeks to grant tribal students unprecedented access to quality education, promoting both inclusion and academic superiority.

The Governor underscored the importance of empowering gram sabhas and stressed on the swift implementation of policies like the PESA Act and the Forest Rights Act to support tribal upliftment. Highlighting the need for women's participation and digital infrastructure in villages, Radhakrishnan calls for a comprehensive development approach under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

