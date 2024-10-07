Left Menu

Tribal University Initiative: Empowering Maharashtra's Adivasi Communities

Governor C P Radhakrishnan announced the establishment of a tribal university in Nashik district, Maharashtra. This initiative aims to provide world-class education to tribal students, fostering inclusion and excellence. Emphasizing empowerment of gram sabhas, the Governor highlighted the government's commitment to the upliftment of tribal communities through effective policy implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:55 IST
Tribal University Initiative: Empowering Maharashtra's Adivasi Communities
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan revealed plans to establish a tribal university in Nashik district, positioning it as a beacon of educational excellence. Speaking at a 'Gram Sabha Sammelan' in Palghar district, the Governor emphasized the integral role of adivasi communities in the state's cultural fabric.

The proposed university aims to house top-tier institutions including a medical college, an engineering school, and a management school, modeled after AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs, respectively. This ambitious project seeks to grant tribal students unprecedented access to quality education, promoting both inclusion and academic superiority.

The Governor underscored the importance of empowering gram sabhas and stressed on the swift implementation of policies like the PESA Act and the Forest Rights Act to support tribal upliftment. Highlighting the need for women's participation and digital infrastructure in villages, Radhakrishnan calls for a comprehensive development approach under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024