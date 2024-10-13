Left Menu

Controversy Over Land Allotment: Rahul Kharge Withdraws Proposal

Rahul Kharge, chairperson of Siddhartha Vihar Trust, retracted a request for land to establish a Multi-Skill Development Centre in Bengaluru. The decision follows controversy involving alleged nepotism. The Trust aims to provide skill development opportunities in high-growth industries but decided to withdraw due to political disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:28 IST
Controversy Over Land Allotment: Rahul Kharge Withdraws Proposal
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Kharge, chairperson of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, has pulled back his proposal requesting five acres of land from Bengaluru's civic amenities site to establish a Multi-Skill Development Centre. The announcement comes amid rising political scrutiny and accusations of nepotism.

This development follows similar actions by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family, who recently returned 14 sites amid a Lokayukta police investigation against them. The BJP has called the allocation a misuse of power. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya termed it 'nepotism' and a conflict of interest in a social media post, echoing sentiments expressed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya.

Defending the intentions of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, Priyank Kharge, minister and younger son of Mallikarjun Kharge, stressed the Trust's eligibility for the CA site allocation. However, he stated that persistent political allegations hindered the Trust's educational mission, prompting the withdrawal of the application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024