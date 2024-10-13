Controversy Over Land Allotment: Rahul Kharge Withdraws Proposal

Rahul Kharge, chairperson of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, has pulled back his proposal requesting five acres of land from Bengaluru's civic amenities site to establish a Multi-Skill Development Centre. The announcement comes amid rising political scrutiny and accusations of nepotism.

This development follows similar actions by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family, who recently returned 14 sites amid a Lokayukta police investigation against them. The BJP has called the allocation a misuse of power. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya termed it 'nepotism' and a conflict of interest in a social media post, echoing sentiments expressed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya.

Defending the intentions of the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, Priyank Kharge, minister and younger son of Mallikarjun Kharge, stressed the Trust's eligibility for the CA site allocation. However, he stated that persistent political allegations hindered the Trust's educational mission, prompting the withdrawal of the application.

(With inputs from agencies.)