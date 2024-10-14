Tragedy in Safedabad: Student's Despair Leads to Alleged Suicide
A second-year MBBS student in Safedabad allegedly committed suicide due to stress over low attendance. The student's body was found hanging in the hostel. An investigation is underway, as no suicide note was discovered. The incident highlights the mental health challenges faced by students.
- India
A second-year MBBS student was discovered dead in his hostel room in Safedabad, reportedly due to stress over low attendance, according to the police.
The tragic incident unfolded on October 11 when classmates broke into the room to find the student's body hanging from the ceiling, with no suicide note in sight.
An investigation into the student's death is ongoing, with authorities speaking to family members and peers who noted the pressure the young man felt. The case sheds light on the mental health challenges faced by students.
