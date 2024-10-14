Delhi High Court Grants Admission to Christian Students at St Stephen's

In a pivotal decision, the Delhi High Court has sanctioned the admission of 18 Christian students into St Stephen's College at Delhi University, enabling them to begin classes promptly. This resolution follows a petition from the college requesting the University's nod for a list of Christian candidates forward by them.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, presiding over the case, acknowledged that 18 out of the 19 students met the required merit for admission, aligning with the Christian student intake. Despite initial resistance from Delhi University regarding adherence to the seat matrix, the court emphasized unity and equality for all students, regardless of minority status.

Initially, Delhi University contended against the selection of these students under the Christian quota, claiming non-compliance with the seat allocation guidelines. However, St Stephen's maintained that the admissions were well within the sanctioned intake capacity, leading to a favorable court ruling for the majority of the students involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)